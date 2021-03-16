Amanda Huber, the widow of former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon and addressed fan criticism over how often AEW has been using her son, Brodie Lee Jr., also known as -1 of The Dark Order.

AEW has continued to let Brodie Jr. appear with The Dark Order on various shows over the past few months, which comes after AEW President Tony Khan signed Brodie Jr. to a legitimate contract that will be valid when he turns 18 years old, if he wants to pursue a career in pro wrestling. Amanda often posts about how much Brodie Jr. loves the sport, and how he’s been trying to learn.

Regarding the criticism on social media, Amanda said it’s disheartening to see people accuse AEW of exploiting her son. She noted how AEW has helped the family since Brodie passed away on December 26. She also thanked Megha Parekh, the Chief Legal Officer of AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Margaret Stalvey, the Legal Coordinator of AEW and the Jaguars. Amanda stressed how school comes first for her son as visiting AEW is a privilege.

You can see Amanda’s full statement below: