As noted, former WWE Superstar Andrade did a tell-all interview with Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre Online’s Facebook Page, talking in detail about his WWE exit.

During the interview released on Monday, Andrade said that his inability to master the English language was just an excuse for WWE not to utilize him on TV. According to Lucha Noticias, which transcribed the interview, Andrade pointed to Brock Lesnar and Asuka not being fluent in English.

“Those are excuses, I know the language better than Brock Lesnar and Asuka, I respect them, but it’s the truth. They don’t get buts or criticize them for not speaking English.”

Andrade has now taken to Twitter to clarify his comments.

“I did not say that I master the language better than Brock. I said that Brock speaks it perfect but he has no need to do so and that Asuka is a great champion and a great fighter and does not need to speak.”

The official Twitter handle of Lucha Libre Online has asked Lucha Noticias to correct their mistake.

See below for the tweets:

Yo no dije que domino el idioma mejor que Brock yo dije que Brock lo habla perfecto pero el no tiene necesidad de hacerlo y que asuka es una gran campeona y genial luchadora y no necesita hablar. https://t.co/ubX1767nDB — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 30, 2021