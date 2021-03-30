WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka appeared on RAW Talk tonight to discuss the fallout from her WrestleMania 37 contract signing segment with Rhea Ripley on RAW.

The segment ended with Ripley turning the table and smashing Asuka in the face with it [Full RAW Results Here].

Asuka told co-hosts Kevin Patrick and MVP that the table shot was very painful since she’s still recovering from dental surgery.

“I still have temporary teeth. I just got surgery three days ago,” revealed Asuka.

MVP then put over Asuka as a great champion and “national treasure” for fighting through the pain.

Asuka was injured last month when she took a stiff kick from Shayna Baszler. She also suffered a concussion from the spot, per reports.

Ahead of their WrestleMania showdown, Asuka and Ripley will team up against against Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Baszler on next week’s RAW.