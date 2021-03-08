Before AEW Revolution kicked off with The Buy In, it was announced that Rebel would not be able to compete after an attack from Nyla Rose. Britt Baker was given a new tag team partner in Tokyo Joshi Pro star Maki Itoh.

Baker and Itoh defeated Thunder Rosa and Riho at The Buy In.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why this appearance from Itoh was not advertised beforehand. Itoh, the day prior, competed in TJPW’s Princess Max Heart Tournament Final. Shen then made the trip from Japan to the U.S.

Meltzer explained that, due to the short timing, a flight delay of any other delay would halt Itoh’s Revolution appearance. This was why a mystery partner angle was done leading into the pay-per-view.

After the AEW Women’s Title match, Itoh joined Baker and Rose in a big brawl. A six-women tag team match was announced for this week’s Dynamite.