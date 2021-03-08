Scorpio Sky picked up the big win in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at tonight’s AEW Revolution. Along with the victory, Sky now gets to challenge Darby Allin for his AEW TNT Championship on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

After losing to the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho announced an Inner Circle War Council will take place on Wednesday. Jericho teased there would be some changes in the faction to help make the group stronger.

Below is the current Dynamite lineup:

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW TNT Championship)

* Inner Circle War Council

* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, and Rebel vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, and Thunder Rosa