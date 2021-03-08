Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Ethan Page, and Max Caster at tonight’s Revolution PPV. Sky and Rhodes were at the top of the ladder, but Sky was able to send Cody crashing to the mat, allowing him to grab the brass ring hanging above the ring.
Sky now receives a match against AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.
Former Impact star Ethan Page also made his AEW debut in this match and has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Page was a two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion with Josh Alexander.
Below are highlights from the match:
Welcome to the team… #AllEgo Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/DKrHosOOSI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
ALL EGO is ALL ELITE. Say hey to @OfficialEGO 👀 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/5ewOk4qNaP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@OfficialEGO with a vicious attack!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/4U78lAh3mP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
A big-time frog splash by @ScorpioSky!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/EvkuJwnYCg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Destroyer on the ladder! @PENTAELZEROM may have just knocked Cody out of this match! 😵 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Y0NOe3C4VY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
CRASH & BURN!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/c6V4maio7b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
This is still anyone's game! Who will be the Face of the Revolution and go on to challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship?
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/GL1wOXWg3Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Most impressive, @OfficialEGO, but there's just one thing you forgot… 🐍 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/U6vn9nfgyQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
The Face of the Revolution and who will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship is @ScorpioSky!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/6IuBVy02VI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021