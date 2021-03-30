Major League Wrestling Owner and CEO Court Bauer is apparently teasing big news for the promotion.

Bauer took to Twitter this afternoon and teased the next step in MLW’s exciting journey.

“April 2018 @MLW premiered on cable in the US with #MLWFusion. 3 years later MLW takes the next step in this exciting journey. [TV emoji],” Bauer wrote.

There’s no word yet on if MLW has secured a significant TV deal, but the news to be announced appears related to television. MLW’s flagship show, MLW Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday night on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The show also airs on DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.

It remains to be seen what this news from Bauer is related to, but it was reported back in January that MLW was working on their second TV series, and had been in talks with several networks. There was no official word on the title or the format of the new show, but the series was being shopped to English and Spanish language networks. The “MLW Rebellion” name had been rumored. It was also noted then that the new show would be separate from Fusion.

Stay tuned for more from MLW. You can see Bauer’s full tweet below: