New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley says The Almighty Era has officially arrived.

As noted before at this link, Lashley began his first WWE Title reign after defeating The Miz in the main event of tonight’s RAW. He took to Twitter after the show and issued his first public comments as champion.

“THE ALMIGHTY ERA IS HERE!!! #ANDNEW [raised fist emoji x 3] @WWE #WWERaw,” Lashley wrote.

MVP added in a follow-up tweet, “I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!!!”

Stay tuned for more on Lashley’s big win and potential WrestleMania 37 plans. You can see the full tweets from MVP and Lashley below: