WWE RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt sent a heartfelt message to CM Punk via Twitter on Monday.

Along with a snapshot from the 2013 rivalry between The Wyatt Family and Punk, Wyatt wrote that the late Brodie Lee would not be thrilled to see them fighting.

“Brodie would hate to see us fighting,” wrote Wyatt.

Last week, Punk mentioned in a tweet that he hopes Wyatt doesn’t hold a grudge against him for a backstage incident from 2011. The incident, which can be seen below, saw Punk whipping the former Husky Harris as part of his New Nexus initiation.

Wyatt had initially shared a picture of Randy Orton preparing to punk kick in 2011, and pointed to the moment as the day he become “unbreakable” while quoting The Joker.

Orton and “The Fiend” collide at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view.

Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oBvwlpnpDJ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 29, 2021