Candice Michelle spent five years in WWE and elevated herself from being just another girl from the Diva Search to being a legitimate in-ring competitor who was named PWI’s Most Improved Wrestler in 2007. She won the WWE Women’s Championship and more recently appeared at the Raw Reunion in 2019 where she won the 24/7 Championship.

Michelle worked for WWE during an era in which women’s wrestlers weren’t promoted for their in-ring ability but rather their looks. Still though, she engaged in some memorable matches and feuds and she was asked who she enjoyed working with the most during an interview on The DropKick Podcast.

“Beth Phoenix was my favorite match. Both Tori Wilson and Victoria are my dearest friends and my dearest friends to this day so working with them – you know, Vince’s Devils, the playboy matches – we hated doing but at the same time it was our era. It’s just what we did and what we were known for but then having that opportunity to work for House of Hardcore for my retirement match with Victoria, she’s an incredible wrestler. I feel like she’s been very underrated and I’m really happy she came back for that appearance on WWE,” said Michelle.

This current era of women’s wrestling may be the best in pro wrestling history as there are so many talented performers from all walks of life in various promotions. Michelle was asked who out there that she never stepped in the ring against is someone she would consider coming back to face.

“I’d probably pick Charlotte Flair,” stated Michelle. “I make a great baby when there’s a strong heel, you know, and I just love her image that she has. She’s a very strong heel and working against that I think it would be really incredible.

“I also love like you named all these other wrestling promotions which I love because it keeps everybody on their toes. Back then there was only a couple and WWE was so far ahead of them but now having these other ones kind of coming up makes the whole brand of wrestling and entertainment better. It gives the legends who stopped wrestling – they can come and still be part of the business which is really awesome to see.”

Many of Michelle’s contemporaries like Beth Phoenix and Torrie Wilson have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but Michelle hasn’t gotten that honor yet. She was asked if she was chosen to be enshrined who she would want to be inducted by.

“I would want to be inducted by Hulk Hogan because the truth is that’s where it started for me. In my book, he’s arguably one of the most famous superstars of all time but that’s where my love for it began,” revealed Michelle. “I didn’t know that back then, you know? Every time I see him and his famous moves it’s like when the music hits, there’s something about it that lights up your insides and you couldn’t wait to see what happens. So, if I had an opportunity, and if he was willing, I would 100 percent pick him.”

You can check out the full interview below:

