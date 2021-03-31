Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this week to pay tribute to 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

As noted, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were inducted into the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The taped induction ceremony will air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network. Charlotte tweeted after the taping and congratulated the twins.

“Congratulations Nikki and Brie. I can’t emphasize enough on what I learned having the opportunity to face them when I debuted. I remember watching their entrance as I stood in the ring and grasping what it meant to be a star,” Flair wrote.

She continued, “They have opened doors for generations to come and I am thankful for the times I was able to be in the ring with both queens. So proud and congratulations ladies [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

The Bellas responded on Twitter, “Thank you!! So incredibly much! [folded hands emoji] [sparkles emoji]”

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. You can click here and here for spoiler notes/photos from Tuesday’s taping for the 2020 induction ceremony. The 2021 ceremony is taping today.

Below are the full tweets from Flair and The Bellas:

