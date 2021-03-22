Charlotte Flair is not currently at tonight’s post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW.

It was noted by PWInsider that there was talk over the weekend that said Flair may be appearing on this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. No other details were provided and there’s no word on what she might be doing on the blue brand this close to WrestleMania 37.

Flair was rumored for a WrestleMania 37 match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at one point, but it remains to be seen if that is still the plan.

As noted earlier, Flair’s recent absence reportedly has nothing to do with Andrade’s WWE departure, or any upcoming acting roles.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s WWE status.