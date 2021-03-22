While breaking down Andrade’s WWE release on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that his fiancé Charlotte Flair is making seven figures. This is through not only her WWE deal but also from her other business ventures and deals. This includes her upcoming film project, Walking Tall.

However, many fans wonder what Charlotte’s WrestleMania plans look like, especially after she was removed from several WrestleMania graphics. Meltzer confirmed that while she is filming for the Walking Tall reboot, Charlotte’s WrestleMania plans are being kept hidden.

There has been speculation that Charlotte will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. Charlotte’s WrestleMania opponent from last year, Rhea Ripley, is also set to make her debut on RAW tonight.

There has not been any confirmation that Charlotte is upset over the Andrade news as of late. Meltzer reported that she had been pitching plans for them to work together on-screen, which she has confirmed in the past.