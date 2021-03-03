A few years ago, wrestler-turned-actor Batista said that Charlotte Flair had what it took to follow in his footsteps in transitioning to Hollywood. Working as a sports entertainer is essentially acting as you’re portraying a role or gimmick which may be totally different than your real-life persona or personality.

Charlotte got an opportunity to show off some of her acting chops during a recent episode of Raw when she had an emotional backstage segment with her father, Ric Flair. Charlotte told her dad to butt out of her business and go home and she recalled that segment in an interview with The Shelbyville News.

“I loved the back-and-forth because originally it wasn’t supposed to be that way. My dad comes from an era where he can cut a promo and not have to memorize things. I’m so in the zone right now where for the first time in my career I’m comfortable to ad lib out there,” revealed Charlotte.

“I’m an emotional person as it is, so trying to channel certain things that have frustrated me was very easy. I was never expecting to be back on screen with my dad in 2021 and have him across the ring from me [supporting someone else]. So, I was able to bring out certain emotions.”

Charlotte also got to show off her acting skills in the revival of Punky Brewster on Peacock, which featured Alexa Bliss as well. But Charlotte is interested in possibly showing off her romantic side too in a storyline with her real-life fiancé Andrade.

“I’ve actually pitched that,” Charlotte said of working with Andrade. “I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”