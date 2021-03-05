AEW star MJF was on the latest episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. Chris Jericho read off MJF’s list of achievements including winning New York Times’ Best Performances of 2020 for Le Dinner Debonair. MJF addressed fans noting that Jericho did not win the award, and Jericho addressed whether he was jealous of MJF and had high praise for the segment.

“It was a travesty that we both didn’t receive the award,” MJF expressed. “I genuinely feel that way because Chris, when I tell you, you have to be one of the greatest singers I’ve ever heard probably since [Frank] Sinatra. I mean that whole heartedly. Let me tell you guys, a lot of people thought Chris was jealous, but I mean Chris, here it is. The floor’s all yours. You weren’t jealous when I won that award.

“I wasn’t jealous at all,” Jericho admitted. “It’s one of those things where to see your name in The New York Times, I mean, oh, oh, yeah, but just making the Dinner Debonair, one of the most groundbreaking, revolutionary segments in pro wrestling history, and I defy anybody to tell me different. There’s a lot of people who didn’t agree with it, but if you really think about it, that was one of the most unique and memorable moments in the history of this business.”

Jericho noted that he came up in wrestling where segments like Le Dinner Debonair were used to build up matches. He used an example from an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“This was just an unbelievable moment, and for me, I came up in wrestling, which is funny because so did you, you go back and watch these things as they happen, Saturday Night’s Main Event,” Jericho said. “And one of the first things I can remember about the WWF was Corporal Kirchner. They’re at a water park, and he took a zipline down over the pool, and drops into the pool and then splashes Miss Elizabeth, which causes Randy Savage to get mad. So they have a match later on that night. That’s the wrestling that I came up. So Dinner Debonair fits that mold.”

