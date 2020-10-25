On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and MJF sat down for a steak dinner that led to a musical routine. The duo sang "Me and My Shadow" by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., which AEW got cleared by the original publisher and the Frank Sinatra Estate. While fan reaction was somewhat split, 800,000 people tuned in to watch.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted MJF originally came up with the idea for the song and dance. MJF watched the film, Rocketman, a 2019 biographical musical film based on the life of British musician Elton John.

MJF initially wanted to use an Elton John song, but Jericho thought to go with "Me and My Shadow" instead. Dave Meltzer didn't know the exact reason for the song choice, but speculated its corniness might lend better to the segment between the two AEW stars.

After rehearsing, shooting, and ten hours of post-production/mixing, the segment was finished 22 minutes before airing on Dynamite.

As noted, next week's Dynamite features an Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to determine if MJF can join up with the faction.