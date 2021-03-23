WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte recently shared a few video clips of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon training at a gym inside WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

AEW star Chris Jericho has reacted to his former boss working out at the age of 75.

While replying to Monteforte’s Instagram post, Jericho wrote, “VkM is the REAL Terminator!!!” along with a few heart and fire emojis.

The videos were also praised by the likes of Cesaro, Natalya, Dana Brooke, and David Otunga.

See below for a screengrab of Jericho’s post: