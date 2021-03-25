Since his surprising debut at AEW Revolution, Christian Cage’s All Elite motivations have been in question. How active will the former World Champion be? Who will be his first feud? Is gold in the Instant Classic’s future?

Speaking with TV Insider, Christian noted that he has been impressed with some of AEW’s “home grown” talent.

“MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times,” Christian said. “He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it. I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby.

“I look at the women. Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”

In the past, AEW has been criticized for how many ex-WWE stars they sign to their roster. Coupled with their recent signing of Paul Wight, formerly WWE’s Big Show, the proximity of Christian’s move resurrected the critical chatter.

Christian was asked if his signing sends the message about the other options that are available to talent. Christian emphasized that he explored “all [his] options” before signing, but AEW just felt like the right fit.

“I was a free agent. I wasn’t locked in anywhere before [signing with AEW],” Christian said. “I had the opportunity to explore all my options and did that.

“When I left WWE [for Impact Wrestling] in 2005, I believed in betting on yourself. You can’t go wrong when you do that. You have to make the best choice for you as a person and performer. For me, that choice was AEW.”