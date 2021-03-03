On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Shaq will step into an AEW ring. The Hall of Fame basketball player will team with Jade Cargill to take on Cody and Red Velvet.

Shaq was listed at 325 pounds during his playing days but he may be closer to 400 pounds these days. Cody was asked what kind of shape Shaq is in and if he thinks he can go in the ring.

“Judging from his Instagram as of late, he’s got a lot of show muscles. He’s in incredible shape from a vanity and aesthetic, but when it comes to go muscles, I don’t think Shaq has anything in the tank. And I don’t think he’s as nimble as he once was when he was world champion in his own field with the NBA,” said Cody. “I could be totally wrong. This is a guy who will rise to the occasion as he’s done in really high-pressure situations. But this is very much Johnny Gage meets Goro. This is a stick-and-move classic. I can’t let him get his hands on me. I can’t let him get that classic Gorilla Monsoon bearhug and I should be fine.”

It was pointed out that despite Shaq’s limited mobility, he’s still 7 feet tall and nearly 400 pounds. So, if he gets his hands on you, it’s all over for Cody.

“That’s what we’ve got to avoid. The same goes for Jade – she’s got a size and strength advantage when it comes to little Red Velvet. Velvet is the meanest thing in our locker room. She really is. If you’re not familiar with her wrestling and her repertoire, she will impress a lot,” said Cody.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WFAN Sports Radio New York with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.