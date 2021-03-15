In an interview with The Irish Sun, WWE star Damian Priest revealed his wrestling Mt. Rushmore.

The four names Priest mentioned were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Rock and The Undertaker.

“Four sucks. I have so many. Undertaker’s definitely on there, The Rock is there, and I think it has to be Triple H and Shawn Michaels,” Priest said. “Undertaker’s always going to be there. He’s the one that made me fall in love with the business when I was a kid.

“And The Rock – just the way he is, not just the wrestling. I came from a similar background. I came from nothing.”

Priest noted that he had other favorites like Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin, that he considered, but they didn’t make the cut.

“Talking to Hunter and Shawn, it’s like ‘oh you’re really good; I don’t know anything compared to you guys,” Priest said. “That’s why they’re up there.

“There’s so many people I’ve watched since I was a kid and inspired me. But right now, those (Rock, Taker, Triple H, Michaels) are the four.”