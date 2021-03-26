Damian Priest, who will be in Bad Bunny’s corner when he faces The Miz at WrestleMania, was the latest guest on Metal Injection’s Square Circle podcast. Priest spoke on an incident with the Undertaker at the WWE Performance Center, where he received the opportunity to learn from the legend.

‘The Archor of Infamy’ was able to get in the ring with the Undertaker and while teaching a session, Undertaker almost punched Priest in the nose.

“We actually got to get in the ring a little bit with Undertaker, and man he put on gloves and everything,” Priest said (h/t to POST Wrestling for the transcription). “I was like, ‘oh no, he’s gonna beat us up’, and then I actually got to lock [up], throw some blows with him and I remember he was showing somebody something and he threw a punch and he was just explaining something so he wasn’t actually trying to hit me, but he threw it full speed and it touched my face and he pulled back. I mean, just before he broke my nose and I was like-and I looked around and I was like, ‘man! That was awesome, do it again.’

“[It was] So cool. Again, the fan in me couldn’t help it!”

Priest recently named the Undertaker on his own Wrestling Mt. Rushmore.

The Undertaker announced Wednesday morning Kane’s Hall of Fame induction for this year. Kane joins the Great Khali, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff in the 2021 class.