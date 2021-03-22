Daniel Bryan is reportedly not going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

There was some speculation over the weekend on a possible induction for Bryan this year after he was listed as a “2021 Hall of Fame Inductee” on the WWE Network.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that this was just a mistake that was made. Bryan’s name only appeared on a Peacock WWE Network listing, and was later removed. Furthermore, Fightful Select also reported that the Hall of Fame listing for Bryan was simply an error, and that he is not planned for any induction as of now.

There’s no word yet on if Bryan might be involved in the induction for The Bella Twins, who are a part of the 2020 Class that is being inducted during WrestleMania 37 Weekend. It’s been speculated that he may give a speech for wife Brie Bella, but that has not been confirmed.

Bryan lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, but word now is that he is being added to the WrestleMania 37 title match between Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. You can click here for that report.

Another noteworthy WWE Hall of Fame story to come out over the weekend had to do with Batista being removed from listings. You can click here for the latest update on his status and why he has reportedly been pulled from the inductions this year.

