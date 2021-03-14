AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin posted a video to Twitter of Tony Hawk wearing the TNT Championship while skateboarding.

He captioned the video, “The new TNT champion @tonyhawk”

Tony Hawk joked about only being “champion” for a few minutes.

He tweeted, “My tenure as wrestling champ was brief but worth it.”

On last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky.

Below you can watch the video that Allin shared: