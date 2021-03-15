On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Edge will be facing Jey Uso. The match is his first SmackDown match in 10 years.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter this afternoon to comment on the upcoming match. He noted that it was going to be a “rough road.”

He wrote, “This Friday. @FOXTV My first match back on MY show #SmackDown in 10 years, one on one with @WWEUsos We gonna travel some rough road. Buckle up Uce.”

Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set for WrestleMania 37. As reported, WWE officials are looking to have 45,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for each night of WrestleMania 37.