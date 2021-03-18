Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker pulled out all the stops and delivered a tremendous match in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

The Unsanctioned Lights Out/Anything Goes Match saw both wrestlers getting busted open – Baker, in particular. Rosa picked up the pin fall victory after hitting a thunder driver off the apron and through a table.

After her win, an emotional Rosa spoke to Tony Schiavone on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show.

“I’m very emotional right now,” said Rosa, while trying to hold back tears. “This means everything to me. As you guys know, I come from nothing. And seven months ago I came here [from NWA] to make a statement: and that was to put women’s wrestling on the map.”

She continued, “And tonight, with blood, sweat, and tears, I just showed you that women should be valued everywhere. And I’m very proud of this.”

Rosa, still under contract with NWA, thanked AEW fans for embracing her and believing in the Thunder Army.

“Thank you everybody for believing in me and the Thunder Army.”