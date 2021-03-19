As noted, WWE has announced Eric Bischoff for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. The news was broken to Bischoff when he was interviewed on WWE’s After The Bell podcast by Corey Graves and Vic Joseph.

On Thursday night, the WCW legend appeared on After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson to answer a bunch of questions such as who should induct him, whether he’s working on his speech, and a lot more.

Bischoff said that although most people expect Hulk Hogan to do the honors of inducting him, he doesn’t believe there’s an obvious answer.

“I don’t know that there’s an obvious answer to me,” said Bischoff. “Clearly Hulk [Hogan] is one of my best friends, and the history that we have together in the industry and the friendship that we’ve maintained…Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about that, that’s [Hogan] probably where I’m going to go to first.”

Bischoff also floated the idea of former TBS and WCW Executive Bill Shaw inducting him.

“I’ve got a family that I would love to see up there too, and sharing that moment,” admitted Bischoff. “My wife, or my wife and my kids, or there are other people. Bill Shaw, who gave me the real opportunity that I had in WCW, would be someone that I would think about. There’s a lot of people that come to my mind that make sense.”

When asked if he’s nervous about writing a memorable speech due to fans’ high expectations, Bischoff said he’s comfortable speaking from the heart and improvising where necessary.

“A little bit, but I’m pretty comfortable speaking from the heart and just ad-libbing and improvising,” said Easy E. “I made up my mind this morning actually that I am not going to spend a lot of time preparing anything. I’m just going to see how I feel in the moment, and whatever comes out comes out. So hopefully it will be great. Hopefully people won’t be disappointed.”

Bischoff also revealed that he has not signed a WWE Legends contract and doesn’t expect to be involved in NWO’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will be inducted as part of the 2020 class.

When asked to talk about his history with Vince McMahon, Bischoff admitted that he never expected their heated rivalry from the late 90s to turn into a friendship.

“In ‘98 when WWE and WCW were at each other‘s throats I’m pretty sure that if I had been walking across the street in Stamford, Connecticut at the wrong time and I wasn’t looking, and I didn’t see that bad ass black Bentley coming, it would’ve run me over! It was that heated.”

“Now it’s like it all comes full circle. It all comes back around, and some of the best relationships I have are with people in WWE. Some of the best friends I have are in WWE.”

