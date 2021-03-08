Josh Barnett announced this evening on social media the first matchup for Bloodsport 6 is KZT vs Janai Kai.

As noted, Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is set to take place at Bloodsport 6 too.

The event is on April 8, 2021, and will have fans at the event. Tickets are available at this link here. The event will be at The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida.

Going to announce the first match for Josh Barnett’s: #Bloodsport today in 10min — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2021