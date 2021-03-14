New Japan’s gaijin tag team, FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay), are now the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after defeating The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice. This will be the first reign Robinson and Finlay have had with these titles.

Although the match had a lot of great back and forth action, Robinson and Finlay were able to get the final say on Karl Anderson with a Doomsday Device.

The former champions, The Good Brothers, won the titles at Turning Point this past November off of the longest reigning tag team champions in company history, The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page).

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: