On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be defending the Impact World Tag Team Championships against NJPW’s FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) at Impact’s upcoming PPV, Sacrifice.

Last month at No Surrender, The Good Brothers defended the titles against AEW’s Private Party.

Sacrifice is set to take place on Saturday, March 13, exclusively on Impact Plus.

Below is the updated card for Sacrifice:

Impact World Championship:

Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice