Tonight on Impact Wrestling, James Storm will make history by wrestling his 1,000th match against “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young in the main event.

Young, a well-decorated and focal point competitor under the TNA/Impact Wrestling banner for the last 19 years, has a bone to pick with his most frequent and violent challenger, Eric Young. For several months now, Storm and Young have stood toe-to-toe in a feud that involves Chris Sabin, Jake Something and Young’s malicious stable, Violent By Design. After clashing off and on the last three decades, will “The Cowboy” get the last laugh by not only winning his 1,000th wrestling match but also putting Young in his rightful place?

Last week, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, along with the Executive Vice President of Impact Don Callis, returned to the Impact Zone to initiate a response from the Unified Impact World Champion Rich Swann before their colossal matchup at Rebellion in three weeks.

In the course of the conversation, Omega – who is on the warpath to collect as many North American championships as he can – clearly stated that Swann’s triumphant reign as the company’s World Champion will soon come to an abrupt end. Unimpressed by his “threat,” Swann dismissed Omega’s comments by saying he doesn’t see Omega as this aggressive entity that he tries to portray. He mentioned he has a few tricks up his sleeve that he’s working on ahead of their Title versus Title match. How will Omega respond to those comments tonight?

Speaking of the Title versus Title match, former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan warned Don Callis last week that he’s gunning for either Swann or Omega post-Rebellion. In an exclusive clip, Callihan informs the Executive Vice President he’s looking for another World Title opportunity – similar to the vicious reign he had last year.

To prove he’s dead set on becoming the next challenger, Callihan will look to beat his opponent Larry D this week. Two weeks ago, Callihan put Trey Miguel away after weeks of psychological mind games. With an undefeated streak as of late, can “The Death Machine” capitalize on these wins and continue climbing the ranks towards becoming the next AEW and Impact World Championship contender?

Also scheduled for tonight:

* Suicide vs. Brian Myers

* Non-Title Match: Fire ‘N Flava vs. Havok & Nevaeh

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander & TJP

* Rohit Raju & Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh & Shera will square off in tag action on Before The Impact.

What are you most looking forward to on tomorrow's episode of IMPACT? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mr333z5UTi — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2021

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling at 8 PM ET!