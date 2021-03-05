WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso has provided an update on when his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, will return to the ring.

While speaking to Rick Ucchino of SK Wrestling, Jey said that fans can expect the Uso Penitentiary to be “opening soon” as his brother inches closer to full recovery from a knee injury.

“The only difference [as a singles competitor] is my brother is not holding that rope,” said Jey. “He’s not in my corner, you know, but in due time, Uce, Uso Penitentiary will be opening soon.”

Jey dropped another hint in the interview about his brother’s WWE comeback.

“Hey, Uce, you just gotta keep your head on a swivel. He gonna be there, you know what I’m saying? It’s not paranoia, it’s The Usos.”

Jimmy suffered a torn ACL during the Triple Threat ladder match against Kofi Kingston and John Morrison at WrestleMania 36. Morrison won that match to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Last September, Jey said that Jimmy’s timetable to return is either Jan. or Feb. 2021. Jimmy was last seen on WWE TV at the Hell in a Cell and Clash of Champions pay-per-view events last year where he threw in the towel on Jey’s behalf – to stop Roman Reigns from viciously beating down on his brother.

It will be interesting to see how WWE inserts a returning Jimmy into the storylines since Jey is currently a member of Reigns’ stable on SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on Jimmy Uso’s WWE return.