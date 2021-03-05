Universal has delayed F9 once again.

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise has been pushed one month, moving from May 28 to June 25. The move consequently shifts Minions: The Rise of Gru one year, as it is now slated to release July 1, 2022 rather than its originally scheduled date of July 2, 2021.

This is the second time F9 has been delayed. F9 was originally scheduled to release in May of 2020, but was pushed a full calendar year when pandemic precautions got put in place.

F9 will mark John Cena’s debut in the long-running franchise. Cena is set to play the main antagonist, Jakob Toretto, who is also the brother of leading man Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto.

Cena joins The Rock as wrestlers who have made the transition to the Fast and Furious franchise, although the Great One will not be appearing in the latest installment. The Rock last portrayed Luke Hobbs in the first spin-off of the franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019.