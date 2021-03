WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton has deleted or deactivated her Twitter account after announcing that she was bi-sexual late last night.

As noted, Kayla took to Twitter overnight and said she’s “over having to choose” her ethnicity and her sexual orientation. She then announced that she is bi-sexual.

“My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi. [sunglasses emoji],” she wrote.

Kayla has since deactivated or deleted her Twitter account. The page at @KaylaBraxtonWWE now says, “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Kayla’s announcement received positive reactions from fans and wrestlers, including Lance Storm and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but she was also met with some negative feedback.

There was some speculation that Braxton wasn’t posting about her sexual orientation, but about being bi-racial, and that could be why she deactivated her account. That apparently is not the case as she tweeted out the bi-sexual pride flag shortly before she posted the comments mentioned above.

This isn’t the first or second time Braxton has deactivated her Twitter account in the last few years, so it’s likely she will be back soon. She remains on Instagram at @kaylabraxtonwwe.

You can see screenshots of Kayla’s tweets below: