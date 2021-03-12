AEW World Champion Kenny Omega says the dud explosion at the end of the Revolution pay-per-view was “really deflating” because of how much work was done ahead of time.

The lackluster dud explosion at the end of the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Omega and Jon Moxley has been a trending topic in the world of pro wrestling all week, with fans and wrestlers ridiculing the promotion for what happened, or what didn’t happen. Omega issued a statement to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and talked about how they prepared for “something so much different” to go down.

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised,” Omega said. “It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”

Omega was said to be furious backstage on Sunday night over the dud finish. As noted before at this link, this week’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Moxley and Eddie Kingston attempted to explain what happened.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a clip of the finish below: