AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was reportedly angry after last night’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

As noted, last night’s match saw Omega retain his title over Jon Moxley. After the match, the 30-minute timer kept counting down to a full explosion of the ring area. Moxley was still down in the ring, with Eddie Kingston covering him to potentially save him from the explosion. It was expected that the timed explosion would be this huge, grand blast, but it was a dud. The lackluster explosion led to a significant amount of negative feedback on social media.

Omega was said to be “furious” at the finale, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. No other details were provided, but Omega was not happy with how the ending went down.

On a related note, AEW is apparently trying to keep clips of the dud blast off social media. They made several DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedowns on Twitter accounts today, with most, if not all, of the DMCA requests being for clips that were from the main event. AEW often allows accounts to post GIFs from matches, and in the past they have said GIFs will be safe from DMCA requests.

Stay tuned for more. A clip from the ending can be seen below, along with proof of the DMCA takedowns:

It really sucks that the ending was botched cause now all people are going to talk about is the ending even though it was a once in a lifetime match. Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley delivered 🔥#AEWRevolution

pic.twitter.com/Um8RXmGu82 — Sonny (@HeelJobber17) March 8, 2021

Weird that the super fan-friendly, all inclusive, totally not like the evil WWE empire, happiest place on earth wrestling company was so concerned about wiping their main event off Twitter, since Tony said they had a storyline explanation of Kenny sucking at making bombs. 🤔💣 https://t.co/jcbLjeZx98 pic.twitter.com/bqOuFrJubZ — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) March 8, 2021