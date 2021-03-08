AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was part of the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum answering questions related to the PPV. Khan was asked about the main event of the show, an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Title. He first gave an update on the conditions of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

“Both guys are great,” Khan stated. “Honestly, I’m glad neither guy came out with a serious injury because it was a really scary match, and they both really put their health at risk for a huge pay-per-view main event. It was awesome. It was a great spectacle, and I think we’re all lucky that the bomb going off in the end didn’t really hurt anybody there.

“Kenny’s master plan, he built a dud. Who would have thought when he drew up the big plan with crayons that the bomb failed to take out both guys out. The battle really delivered, excellent action. Both guys came out okay, which is great because on paper, it looked like the kind of match where somebody could get hurt.”

The lasting moment of the main event and Revolution was the dud explosion at the end. Khan explained why the explosion did not live up to the imagination of many fans after revealing that that Moxley’s promo after the show went off the air will be on AEW’s YouTube channel.

“The plans we saw in crayon, and all through the match, we saw it,” Khan said. “It looked very cool, and it’s a very deadly, painful match, but at the end, I mean, I don’t know what people really wanted, unless you actually wanted us to explode the guys at the end, there’s only so much you can do.

“So without blowing the ring and both guys up, I think the basic explanation is that Kenny’s ring set to explode, his plan, as a heel, to build this thing with a hammer and nails as we saw, the final bomb just didn’t go off.”

AEW Dynamite can be seen every Wednesday night at 8/7c on TNT.