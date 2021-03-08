AEW World Champion Kenny Omega retained his title against Jon Moxley in a Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at tonight’s AEW Revolution. The ending sequence saw Omega hits one winged angel through a chair to finish off the challenger. Post-match, Moxley was handcuffed and beaten by Omega and The Good Brothers until it got close to the major explosion that was set happen.

Eddie Kingston ran out to try and help his friend, and ended up having to cover Moxley when the explosion went off. As seen below, the display was underwhelming. Moxley spoke to the live audience after the PPV went off the air.

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b****, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s***,” Moxley said. “I’ve seen more dangerous s*** on Ridiculousness on MTV. What the f*** was that?”

He then thanked the fans for coming out, and put over how all the wrestlers worked hard from the first match until the last. Moxley said he would be back for his title and Omega.

On social media, NXT star Shotzi Blackheart joked about the explosion by posting a gif of Gillberg’s entrance. Retribution’s T-BAR also hyped tomorrow’s RAW.

“Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!”

It really sucks that the ending was botched cause now all people are going to talk about is the ending even though it was a once in a lifetime match. Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley delivered 🔥#AEWRevolution

pic.twitter.com/Um8RXmGu82 — Sonny (@HeelJobber17) March 8, 2021

At least they are already acknowledging how lame duck the explosion was. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/pEF79Fa5d0 — Tony The Sports Smark (@TonyOnSports) March 8, 2021