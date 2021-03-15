WWE RAW Superstar Lana took to Twitter Sunday night to share a video clip in which she looks exhausted after taking a red-eye flight to make a training class with Natalya.

Lana said she was willing to put in the work due to her obsession with becoming a champion.

“I’ve been travelling 16 hours straight to get to Natty’s training,” said Lana. “No worries, [I] didn’t sleep, took a red-eye [flight] and drove another two hours to get here. But, its because I want to be good. I want to be a champion.”

The Ravishing Russian added that although doesn’t possess the talents of a lot of her peers, she refuses to let her shortcomings prevent her from chasing her dreams.

Lana said, “I might be a little less talented than a lot of other people, but I’ve just got to keep on training, learning, and getting better than I was yesterday. Tomorrow is Monday Night RAW. Yeaaa.”

Along with the video, Lana had a message for women complaining about lack of opportunities.

“I see a lot of women complaining about their lack of opportunities but I don’t see them taking no days off, in wrestling training, in acting class, writing, going after it with a smile on their face after being told NO over and over again. Have actions speaker louder than words.”

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley [aka Bully Ray] recently heaped praised on Lana for her work ethic.

See below for the video/tweet: