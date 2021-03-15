AEW star Matt Hardy has come to the defense of AEW President Tony Khan, who has been called out by fans on Twitter for cracking down on pirated videos on YouTube.

On Sunday, Hardy said he was pleased to see an “Internet Nobody” being put in the mud by Khan for illegally pirating videos. A fan called Hardy “a f—ing a–hole” for the same.

Another fan said Hardy was a “privileged POS” for piling on a small YouTuber for “daring to criticize AEW and its billionaire owner.”

Hardy didn’t hold back any punches.

In one tweet, he said a lot of people have disdain and jealousy towards Khan for betting on himself and making the wrestling industry a better place.

Hardy wrote, “Nah. What’s gross is when people make fun of injuries that myself & @AEW performers incur while busting our asses to entertain. What’s gross is the disdain & jealousy towards Tony Khan for betting on himself, succeeding & making the wrestling industry a better place. #DFE.”

See below for the tweets:

Nah. What’s gross is when people make fun of injuries that myself & @AEW performers incur while busting our asses to entertain. What’s gross is the disdain & jealousy towards Tony Khan for betting on himself, succeeding & making the wrestling industry a better place. #DFE https://t.co/5NflbZZoeu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 13, 2021

Gross. You’re truly a fucking a-----e for that one. — Harvey (@spikeworner) March 13, 2021

Cupcake, do you know what PriViLegEd means? I grew up in poverty & knew no one in wrestling. I’ve EARNED everything I have. I’ve sacrificed my health for this biz & what I’ve EARNED. Make malicious fun of my sacrifices & job that feeds my family? GFY! P.S. I’m a heel, dumbass. https://t.co/gcKWcRFrGW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 15, 2021