MLW has released its upcoming schedule for the next three weeks on tonight’s episode of Fusion.

Next Wednesday, MLW’s signature event, Never Say Never, will take place. This event will air for free at 7 PM ET on its weekly platforms. The main event matchup will see the longest reining MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu defend against Calvin Tankman. Both men are currently undefeated in the company. Then, in non-title action, Jordan Oliver will square off against Simon Gotch, and Myron Reed will face Daivari.

Then, on Wednesday, April 7, MLW Fusion will be off the air, but MLW Underground will take its place.

Lastly, on Wednesday, April 14, Alex Hammerstone will defend his National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes.

Tensions between “The Pendulum Nightmare” and “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” began two weeks ago, when Muertes ambushed Hammerstone from behind after he defended and retained his championship against LA Park. Since then, Muertes has been carrying around Hammerstone’s title and even wore it around his waist this week before crushing Gringo Loco in their singles bout.

So far this year, Hammerstone has successfully retained against Mads Krügger and LA Park. Will Muertes be the one to end the inaugural champions’ reign?