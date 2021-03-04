Next week on MLW Fusion, Alex Hammerstone will defend his National Openweight Championship against LA Park. This will be the second time Hammerstone has defended his title this year.

This match came to be when Promociones Dorado founder/manager Salina de la Renta mentioned that her client LA Park has been eyeing singles gold, specifically Hammerstone’s National Openweight Championship, for the past month. She issued a challenge to which Hammerstone accepted. LA Park, who is one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, successfully retained his title against CONTRA Unit on tonight’s broadcast.

Then, in two weeks, MLW’s most dangerous powerhouses will collide as Mil Muertes squares off with Parrow in singles action. Disappointed by the lack of respect Muertes showed Savio Vega in their Azteca Jungle Fight two weeks ago, the returning Parrow called “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” out for a match. Will the “One Man Demolition Machine” knock some sense into Muertes, or will Muetres turn things around and maintain his undefeated streak?