Molly Holly was recently a guest on the “Talkin’ Sass Podcast.” As noted on March 10, Molly Holly was the first to be announced as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The former WWE Women’s Champion spoke about how she was asked to be a coach at the WWE Performance Center but declined the offer because she’s so “far removed from that world.”(h/t f4Online for the transcription)

“Yes they have [asked me to coach at the Performance Center] and I just don’t want to. It sounds terrible but I’m just — I’m so far removed from that world. I don’t want to be this like grizzled, bitter, jaded trainer who is like, I don’t know. They need to have trainers who are passionate about pro wrestling, who love the psychology of it because you can meet certain people on the indies or people who used to work for WWE or people who do work for WWE and they just light up when their creative juices are going and they’re like, ‘Oh, you could do this, you could do that’ and it’s like, those are the kind of people you need to have as a trainer. Even though back in the day, I might’ve had skills or experience as a trainer, I’m not at that place now where I feel excited about doing that type of job.”

Molly Holly left WWE in 2005 and has made several sporadic appearances since.