NCAA Wrestling Champion Gable Steveson teased a big announcement earlier today and this evening added that he’s going to be the biggest star WWE has ever had.

He first tweeted earlier, “Big Announcement coming tomorrow”

He then added, “I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had.”

The University of Minnesota junior is the reigning NCAA Division I National Champion, a two-time Big Ten Conference champion, and a two-time All-American out of the University of Minnesota.

As noted, Steveson’s brother, Bobby is currently training at the WWE Performance. Paul Heyman also stated before that the Steveson brothers could be future WrestleMania headliners.

Below are his tweets:

Big Announcement coming tomorrow 👀 — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021