Paul Heyman has previously heaped praise on new WWE recruit Parker Bordreaux, who is presently training to become a pro wrestler at the WWE Performance Center.

During a recent chat with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East, Heyman was asked about a possible future showdown between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Bordreaux.

Heyman said that although Bordreaux has “a lot of roadblocks on the way,” he is confident that the 300-pounder will successfully navigate them and make it to WWE’s main roster.

“Parker Bordreaux is a very interesting human being that took his education very seriously,” said Heyman. “He’s not just a meathead. He’s a six foot three, six foot four 300 pound athlete who has one hell of the head on his shoulders. So Parker Bordreaux is doing what everyone else does. He’s starting from the bottom. He has reported to the WWE Performance Center. And he’s got to work his way up to the top. There’s a lot of roadblocks on the way. Do I think he can navigate them? Absolutely.”‘

Heyman acknowledged that Bordreaux faces “stiff competition” from the likes of Bobby Steveson and Bronson Rechsteiner [the son of Ric Steiner], who are a part of the same PC class.

“Bobby Steveson is in his class. Bobby Stevenson is from the University of Minnesota, Brock’s alumni. It’s a Bobby Steveson’s brother Gable Steveson has publicly declared his intention to either go to the Olympics UFC or WWE. And he’s the number one college wrestler on the face of the planet today.”

“Rick Steiner’s son is in the current PC class. There’s someone else that could truly become a huge star for the next 20 to 25 years. So there’s a crop out there of hot talent that’s ready to become the next generation of WrestleMania main events. Parker Bordreaux has some very stiff competition to deal with.”

Heyman presently serves as “The Special Counsel” to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.