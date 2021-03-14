– In celebration of the upcoming ROH 19th Anniversary Show PPV, Ring of Honor posted a nine hour video featuring one amazing match from each year of the promotion’s existence. The PPV takes place on Friday, March 26 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland on ROH HonorClub, FITE, and traditional PPV. You can check out the latest card here.

– Below are the full results from Friday’s NJPW Strong, featuring more qualifying matches for the upcoming New Japan Cup USA tournament. Tom Lawlor and Lio Rush previously qualified for the tournament.

* Logan and Sterling Riegel defeated Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown

* Hikuleo defeated Jordan Clearwater (New Japan Cup USA qualifier)

* Fred Rosser defeated JR Kratos (New Japan Cup USA qualifier)

Next week features more qualifiers: Brody King vs. Bateman, Ren Narita vs. Misterioso.

– NWA is returning to PPV on Sunday, March 21 with Back for the Attack. Matches are beginning to roll out and a four-way match was announced yesterday: Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson. As noted, Tyrus was also announced for the show.