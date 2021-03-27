Rush retained the ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal at tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show. Post-match, The Foundation and LFI brawled with each other around the ring.

Brody King then came out with a mic and told Rush he’s always been outnumbered by Rush’s group, but that comes to an end. King then introduced his new stable that consists of Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide. The group hit the ring to take down LFI and then destroyed Jay Lethal to show they have alliances to no one.

Homicide had two previous runs with ROH where he’s a one-time ROH World Champion. Dickinson made one previous appearance in 2015 where he lost to Michael Elgin. Deppen has made a handful of appearances over the last year.

King took on and lost to Rush at last December’s Final Battle PPV.

HOMICIDE IS HERE!!!

BRODY KING!!!

CHRIS DICKINSON!!!

TONY DEPPEN!!! 😳😳😳

ATTACKING LFI!! Whaaaaaatttt🤯#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/0897ppzAnJ — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021