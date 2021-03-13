WWE has announced a big eight-man match and a women’s tag team match for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WrestleMania 37 opponents Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will team up to face Tamina Snuka and Natalya. This will be a warm-up for Banks and Belair before they challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Fastlane on March 21.

Banks and Belair have also been announced to appear on The KO Show with Kevin Owens.

WWE has also announced eight-man action for tonight with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Chad Gable and Otis.

Stay tuned for live SmackDown coverage via this link at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E returns to deal with Apollo Crews

* Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks appear on The KO Show

* Belair and Banks vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya

* Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sign their Fastlane contract

* Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Chad Gable and Otis