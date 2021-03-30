NJPW revealed the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at today’s Road to Sakura Genesis event. Held by Kota Ibushi, NJPW decided last month to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships into one belt.
Ibushi’s first defense of the title takes place this Sunday at Sakura Genesis against Will Ospreay — winner of this year’s New Japan Cup. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 4 am ET / 1 am PT.
Below is the card for the upcoming event and images of the new title.
IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH
DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi vs. Jado, Tango Loa, and Tama Tonga
YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, Yurijo Takahashi, KENTA, and EVIL
Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and a mystery partner
Satoshi Kojima and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale and Jay White
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
