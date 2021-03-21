At NWA Back For The Attack, former NWA World Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa took on Kamille in a number one contender’s match for the championship. Kamille emerged victorious after a hard fought match.

Kamille is now set to take on NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb at a future date. Deeb is currently rehabbing a knee injury and has been out of action since early March.

Before the match, former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell made her NWA debut. Terrell sat down on commentary for the match and expressed her desire to challenge Deeb for her championship.

Terrell last wrestled for Impact Wrestling back in 2017. She had a short stint with Impact before being released the same year.