Pat McAfee joined 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt today and the topic inevitably turned to his involvement with WWE NXT. In case there was any doubt, McAfee’s love for wrestling started with the Attitude Era.

“Attitude Era is where I lived,” said McAfee. “I grew up in that. I would assume everyone who is about my age new the Attitude Era. Monday Night Wars. WWF RAW and Monday Nitro were battling, it was awesome.

“You can hear a lot of my inspiration from The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Ric Flair. I believe that the whole era potentially helped create me into the person that I am, the personality I have, the view that I have on the world.

“It’s my biggest inspiration not only to wrestling, but basically to life. I don’t know if there’s any specific wrestlers I mimic my in ring after. But as a human, I’d say the Attitude Era.”

The topic then turned to a potential Wrestlemania appearance. While it’s clear McAfee is open to it, it’s by no means a sure thing.

“That be dope. That be pretty cool,” McAfee said. “Just like the NFL thing though, now that I’ve gotten a chance to do it… I have so much respect for anyone who’s ever wrestled. The amount of work and amount of buy in to be a successful wrestler, especially to be a WWE Wrestlemania guy; that’s a lot.

“The goal is for people to remember something as epic, but I’m not sure I’m tough enough for a ‘Mania like run or my schedule that could allow me. But that would obviously be insane if I were at a Wrestlemania.”

